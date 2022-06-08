“Boris Johnson is behind the wall”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, is currently in office. But experts agree that the politician has become too weak. His unpredictable fear increases.

According to experts, Boris Johnson is actually on his back against the wall, but …

A day after escaping the no-confidence vote, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, stepped in front of cameras on Tuesday morning. A few hours ago, 211 MPs from his Tory party voted in favor of him. This makes it clear: Johnson will be prime minister – at least for now.

Johnson talks about a “line” that wants to leave the partygate affair and look ahead. “But it’s not that easy. Johnson’s been massively weakened,” said Heckhard Danman, 63, a British expert at the British Research Center in Berlin. “The index of 100 MPs against Johnson is the first limit. Now there were even 148 delegates. This is historically bad. “

Severe defeat in the by-elections?

41 percent of his own population expressed their distrust. This makes it clear that, according to Danman, Johnson can no longer automatically trust a majority in parliament. It will be very difficult for him to continue to run a prudent regime. Tough decisions will be made in the coming months, including a tax hike. “Opinions within the party are very different. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. “

British journalist Graham Lucas is also clear: “Johnson is behind the wall.” There have always been no-confidence votes in the past, for example the case of Margaret Thatcher or more recently the case of Theresa May. “The result has always been the same: the prime minister has won a landslide victory, but has since resigned. More or less short-lived.”

By-elections are pending in two more British constituencies. Experts in at least one of the two constituencies expect Johnson’s Conservative Party to suffer a major defeat. It can also have an impact on political events. “In the 2019 election, the Conservative Party won seats traditionally owned by the Labor Party. If Labor withdraws these seats now from the Conservative Party, the majority of Boris Johnson’s government will be weakened, “said Lucas.

“Currently there are signs to say goodbye”

The people have also withdrawn their confidence in the Prime Minister. According to opinion polls, 60 to 70 percent of Britons are calling for Johnson’s resignation. “But Johnson is very difficult to assess and, above all, an ice power politician. He ignores the rules and no one knows how far he will go to defend his power.

A new law is currently being discussed in Great Britain. In this way, the police can ban or disperse “very loud” protests. “But what is loud is determined by the police depending on the situation. It’s arbitrary, “said Lucas.”

It remains to be seen whether Johnson will step down. “For most people, I would say they have to resign at some point,” says UK expert Heckard Danman. “But with Johnson, you do not know it. He has escaped from many dilemmas. Maybe he will win the next general election. This time, I would say that the signs indicate a goodbye.