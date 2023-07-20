Police warn residents: Wild animal escapes Berlin – presumably a lion

– A wild animal escaped in Berlin – presumably a lion A large group south of Berlin is searching for the escaped poacher – so far without success. Residents should not come out of the house.

Police vehicles can be seen in Berlin’s southern state border as they search for a dangerous wild animal that roams free. Photo: Sven Käuler (Keystone)

A lion might be moving between Berlin and Potsdam. Officials on Thursday warned people in the south of the capital via an alert app of a “dangerous wild animal on the loose”, which was “probably a lion”. In the Brandenburg towns of Kleinmachno, Deltow and Stansdorf, warnings were also issued about a “large cat roaming free”.

A spokesman for the Brandenburg police told the AFP news agency that witnesses reported to police around midnight that they had seen a lion chasing a wild boar in the Kleinmachno-Deltow area. Accordingly, the witnesses also took a video. A review of records by experts showed that it could be a lion.

The spokesman said police were already on duty overnight with two helicopters, but the animal was not secured until morning. So it is not known where this animal came from. As of now, the police have no information about the whereabouts of the fugitive robber. “We don’t know where it’s coming from,” a police spokesman said Thursday morning. Zoos, zoos, circuses and animal shelters were raided. “No lion found.”

According to German media, many vets and hunters are looking for hunting with tranquilizer guns. Photo: Keystone

Residents in affected areas have been asked not to let pets and farm animals outside. Police have advised residents of Kleinmachno, Deltow and Stansdorf not to leave their homes.

If the animal is found, if possible, it will be stunned and handed over to an animal welfare shelter, a police spokesman said.

AFP/step/lop

