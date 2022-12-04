Vladimir Putin is spending billions on the war in Ukraine. At the same time, countless Russians in poor areas are frozen out by poor infrastructure.
- The “special operation” has already cost $82 billion.
- At the same time, many Russians suffer from poor infrastructure and freeze.
- One area has already asked for help – and for firewood.
Late last year, the head of the Kremlin was appointed Vladimir Putin Russia’s biggest enemy is poverty, something must be done about it. However, since the end of February, his priorities have been Ukraine and the war in Ukraine. For the invasion, he is said to be spent at least $82 billion. At the same time frost, starvation and His companions die at home.
Living conditions in many remote regions of Russia are dire: electricity is inadequate, infrastructure is outdated, and 35 million Russians live without sewage systems. Many are often without heat Water, as lines burst. It’s dangerous in areas where temperatures are already in the double digits below zero. In 2021 more than 5000 Russians died due to cold.
Russians living there complain: A blogger from the Siberian Republic of Khakassia talks about “dark times” with the American media “Daily Beast”. People here live on meager wages in poorly maintained towns. Due to rising prices and poor economic conditions, many people were unable to eat. “There are at the same time Government Billions for ‘special action’ in Ukraine.”
Many men were absent due in part to demobilization in the Ukraine war
Poor regions are not the only ones affected by the war in Ukraine because of a lack of investment from Moscow. Many youths also grew up from there Withdrawn as part of partial demobilization.
‘They bring young people – the only breadwinners – and send them back in coffins,” quotes “Daily Beast” Valentina Melnikova. A representative of the Association of Veterans’ Mothers complains: “Men freeze at the front, get sick and die, while their families live in poverty.” The authorities do not care about human life. It seems
In the impoverished republics of Tuva and Buryatia, where poverty is so high, Tampa Ayushev asked Putin for help. Russian Buddhist leader calls for “concrete help” for families of demobilized soldiers. However, he did not ask for money, but for firewood so that people would not freeze.
