December 4, 2022

This is where the royal family vacations

Terence Abbott

Lots of luxury, lots of tradition

When royal families go on vacation, it’s often lavish and dignified. Others rely on addresses visited by generations before them.

Prince William and Princess Kate want to spend their holidays in the Caribbean.

Members of European royal families also go on holiday – often far from their palaces. Prince William (40) and his wife Princess Kate (40) prefer Mustique Island in the Caribbean as their retreat. They usually rent a villa there. According to The Sun, the staff involved include a housekeeper, a butler and a cook. The property offers five bedrooms, an 18-metre infinity pool and views of the sea and neighboring islands.

William’s brother Prince Harry (38) and his wife Duchess Meghan (41), on the other hand, prefer the Balearic island of Ibiza. The Sussexes cost 187,000 francs to rent for a week. The price includes seven bedrooms, a 50-meter infinity pool and a diverse staff. They spent their first Christmas together as a small family in Canada with their son Archie (3 today). The house is decorated in the style of the 17th century, and a special fireplace from Europe was installed. The property has an area of ​​929 square meters, with an additional 185 square meters to ensure the safety of residents. The villa consists of a summer house, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a large kitchen with a pizza oven, a dining room, a games room and a wine cellar.

