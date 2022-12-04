This is where the royal family vacations

When royal families go on vacation, it’s often lavish and dignified. Others rely on addresses visited by generations before them.

1/17 Prince William and Princess Kate want to spend their holidays in the Caribbean.

Members of European royal families also go on holiday – often far from their palaces. Prince William (40) and his wife Princess Kate (40) prefer Mustique Island in the Caribbean as their retreat. They usually rent a villa there. According to The Sun, the staff involved include a housekeeper, a butler and a cook. The property offers five bedrooms, an 18-metre infinity pool and views of the sea and neighboring islands.

Kate and William in America: The royals attend an environmental awards ceremony in Boston( 01:05 )

William’s brother Prince Harry (38) and his wife Duchess Meghan (41), on the other hand, prefer the Balearic island of Ibiza. The Sussexes cost 187,000 francs to rent for a week. The price includes seven bedrooms, a 50-meter infinity pool and a diverse staff. They spent their first Christmas together as a small family in Canada with their son Archie (3 today). The house is decorated in the style of the 17th century, and a special fireplace from Europe was installed. The property has an area of ​​929 square meters, with an additional 185 square meters to ensure the safety of residents. The villa consists of a summer house, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a large kitchen with a pizza oven, a dining room, a games room and a wine cellar.

The king and his hill house

King Charles III (74) and King’s wife Camilla (75) own a house in the Brecon Beacons, a mountain range in Wales – worth the equivalent of 1.3 million francs. The couple stayed here during their summer tours of Wales. The property consists of a main house, three small cottages and a barn. By the way: If the British monarch is not there, you can rent cottages on site – for 1126 francs per week.

Holidays in Mallorca, tiles from Italy

Spain’s King Felipe (54) likes to spend his holidays in Mallorca as he did as a child. The property he selected covers over 33,000 hectares including plantation and trees. Here he received many famous guests – former US President Barack Obama (61), Prince Harry and Princess Diana (1961-1997).

King Carl XVI Gustaf (76) and his wife Queen Silvia (78) also want to spend the holidays in their home country. Their choice usually falls on Solliden Palace on the island of Oland. The palace was built by Queen Victoria (1862-1930) in 1906 in the belief that it would benefit her health. He was inspired by the Villa San Michele on the island of Capri for all the decorations, especially the garden. Even the statues and tiles for the palace were imported directly from Italy.