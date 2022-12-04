Because of these images, Bachmut remembers the First World War

The main arena of fighting in Ukraine is Bakhmut. Due to bad weather, Zelensky’s soldiers had to hold a defensive line in the mud. The images are reminiscent of the Battle of Verdun.

Because of these images, Bachmut recalls the First World War

1/8 This is what everyday life is like for Ukrainian players in Bakmut.

Anastasia MamonovaNews editor

Fierce fighting has been going on for weeks in the city of Pakmut, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to advance with full force. The Ukrainians, for their part, are trying to hold a reinforced front.

On Saturday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky (44) said in his daily video message: “In the Donetsk region – Bakhmut, Soledar – it is still hot, very painful. We are doing our best to help our boys there. Everyone there deserves our deepest gratitude!» Every day there are heavy casualties on both sides.

According to British military experts, Russian troops are engaged in a disproportionately expensive war. The benefit of capturing the city is proportionate to the price Moscow will pay for it, the Defense Ministry’s daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war said in London on Saturday.

Mud in trenches

But the Ukrainian soldiers have to defend their homeland against the artillery in harsh conditions. Weather and temperature make their work difficult. Last week a volunteer posted pictures from the front showing soldiers in trenches filled with water and mud.

The photographs remind some viewers of the First World War. Austrian historian and military expert Marcus Reisner says the images of devastation and destruction resemble scenes in the French city of Verdun. ORF.

In 1916, one of the longest and costliest battles of the First World War was fought there. By October, the entire offensive area – like Pachmuttai – turned into a single muddy field due to heavy rains. After the German offensive, the French managed to recapture almost a year later.