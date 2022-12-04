December 4, 2022

Because of these images, Bachmut remembers the First World War

Terence Abbott 5 mins ago 2 min read

Mud War

Because of these images, Bakhmut recalls the First World War

The main arena of fighting in Ukraine is Bakhmut. Due to bad weather, Zelensky’s soldiers had to hold a defensive line in the mud. The images are reminiscent of the Battle of Verdun.

This is what everyday life is like for Ukrainian players in Bakmut.

Anastasia MamonovaNews editor

Fierce fighting has been going on for weeks in the city of Pakmut, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to advance with full force. The Ukrainians, for their part, are trying to hold a reinforced front.

On Saturday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky (44) said in his daily video message: “In the Donetsk region – Bakhmut, Soledar – it is still hot, very painful. We are doing our best to help our boys there. Everyone there deserves our deepest gratitude!» Every day there are heavy casualties on both sides.

