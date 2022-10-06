Ukraine War on News Ticker: “Small Ukrainian Assault Troops Superior to Russians” | Selensky wants to host the 2030 World Cup

Selensky wants to host the World Cup

Ukraine wants to host the 2030 World Cup, along with Spain and Portugal. Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Wednesday evening. Ukraine’s president was optimistic about the chances of winning the World Cup bid. “It will be very symbolic if three countries in the European Union – Spain, Portugal and Ukraine – host the World Cup together,” he said in his daily video address on Wednesday. Only a few months ago, Ukraine received the status of an EU candidate.

Recapture of three villages in Cherson region

Selensky only touched on the events of the fight. He said the recapture of three other cities in the Kherson region and recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities by Iranian fighter drones were futile. “It won’t help you anymore. You’ve already lost,” he told the Russian leadership. He was convinced that while the Ukrainians knew what they were fighting for, they could no longer motivate their own soldiers.

Putin connects Europe’s largest nuclear power plant by decree

The Russian president continues to administratively annex the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia. After signing the annexation agreement on Wednesday, he instructed the government in Moscow to nationalize the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which was occupied by his troops.

“Government is directed to ensure that the material for the utilization of nuclear energy from the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and other assets necessary for its operation are taken into state ownership,” Wednesday’s order said.

Russians buy more antidepressants

In Russia, the sale of antidepressants in pharmacies has increased significantly recently. In the week from September 19 to 25, sales increased by 120 percent, state agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing figures from chemical company DSM. Putin ordered partial demobilization on September 21.

The OECD wants to hold preliminary talks with Ukraine about possible accession

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) views Ukraine as a potential member country. OECD Secretary-General Matthias Gorman announced on Wednesday that talks on the merger must take place first. After that, the OECD Council will have to deal with whether accession negotiations should formally begin. According to the OECD, Ukraine asked to start the process of becoming an industrialized country. In the evening, Zelenskiy also spoke about negotiations for accession to the OECD. The organization’s regional office will open in Kyiv by the end of the year, he said.