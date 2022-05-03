Due to cancer surgery: This person should represent Putin as president

Rumor has it: there has always been speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, may be seriously ill. Sometimes it has to be cancer, then Parkinson’s again.

Recently, the video heated debate with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (66). Because Putin did not change his pose during the entire recording – he held the table with one hand for 15 minutes.

According to the latest information, the Kremlin boss will undergo surgery for cancer after May 9. The information comes from a former Russian agent.

Moscow has denied reports that Putin’s health is deteriorating. But if he is not really healthy and not due to surgery, for example, someone else in the Kremlin will have to pull the strings in the meantime.

Conspiracy Worldview

According to a report “New York Post” Nikolai Badrushev (70) will carry out this task. The hardliner is considered the secretary of the Russian Security Council and a staunch supporter of the president. Like Putin, Badrushev was once a secret agent.

His career at ten stations: So did Vladimir Putin( 03:33 )

According to a report in the American newspaper “Politics” Badrushev joined the KGB, the Soviet domestic and foreign secret service, in 1974. After meeting with Putin in the 1990s, he was finally appointed chairman of the FSB, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, for a full ten years.

Badrushev is said to be known for his intense nationalism, his conspiracy worldview and his extensive espionage experience, the newspaper continues.

Proponents of the invasion

One week ago, in an interview with the Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Badrushev accused the United States and Europe of backing alleged neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine.

In Badrushev’s view, the Ukrainians and the Russians are actually the same people, but they are now divided by the dictates of the West. “The Americans used their aides in Kiev to suppress Russia,” he says.

He was a former spy on Putin’s advisory council when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. So it is not surprising that he supports Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. (Bra)