May 3, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Due to cancer surgery: This person should represent Putin as president

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Rumor has it: there has always been speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, may be seriously ill. Sometimes it has to be cancer, then Parkinson’s again.

Recently, the video heated debate with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (66). Because Putin did not change his pose during the entire recording – he held the table with one hand for 15 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

This is how oligarchy protects their fortunes from obstacles

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Escape to America together? Missing prisoner and prison warden

1 day ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Seven hours of sleep is optimal

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Due to cancer surgery: This person should represent Putin as president

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

This is how oligarchy protects their fortunes from obstacles

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Escape to America together? Missing prisoner and prison warden

1 day ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Seven hours of sleep is optimal

1 day ago Terence Abbott