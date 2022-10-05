The US blames Ukraine for Dukina’s death

1/5 Darja Dukina († 29) died in a bomb attack in August.

Tarja Dukina († 29) died instantly when her car exploded in a Moscow suburb in August. A far-right extremist Russian journalist has been assassinated in a suburb of Moscow. To this day, the world remains puzzled as to who was responsible for the attack on her daughter, who is considered an ideologue by her father, Putin.

Is this an act of revenge by Ukraine? Or did the Kremlin launch an attack on Dukina itself to blame Ukraine?

Now new details are coming to light: According to the US Secret Service, parts of the Ukrainian government have allegedly begun to assassinate Russians. It informs «The New York Times».

Ukraine has denied the allegations

According to its own statements, the US did not engage in the attack or report the action. Had they been brought on board, they would have advised against the move. According to the secret services, Ukrainian authorities were alerted by them after the attack on Dukina.

Faced with accusations from US intelligence, Ukraine has denied any involvement in the killing of the Russian nationalist. Zelensky’s top adviser Mykhailo Podoliak (50) insists that the Ukrainian government has nothing to do with it: “Someone like Dukina is not a tactical or strategic target for Ukraine,” the adviser said in an interview with “.The New York Times». Instead, they will focus on “other targets”, but “definitely not Dukina”. Ukraine denied such allegations in early August.

According to intelligence, Ukrainian security services have demonstrated what it takes to carry out acts of sabotage since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian government has reportedly admitted to killing Russian officials in Ukraine and sabotaging Kremlin arsenals.

However, killing Dukina would be considered a particularly courageous move. According to some US officials, the real target of the attack was Alexander Dugin, the Russian woman’s father. The operatives may have assumed the father and daughter were in the same car.

US accuses Ukraine of military intransigence

But which parts of the Ukrainian government allegedly approved Operation Dukina? As the newspaper writes, the US Secret Service has not released any statements. It is also unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 44, was aware of the mission.

However, it is clear that US officials want more transparency from Ukraine when it comes to their military plans. According to the newspaper, the Pentagon has always leaked sensitive information to the Ukrainian armed forces, while Ukraine mostly keeps a low profile.

Cooperation between the US and Ukraine improved after the US asked Zelensky for more transparency about its war plans. In September, Ukraine announced its major counteroffensive to Great Britain and the United States. (dzc)