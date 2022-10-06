October 6, 2022

Suspicions of gas leak sabotage were confirmed

Terence Abbott

It can now be confirmed that there were explosions in Swedish waters that would have caused significant damage to the pipelines, the law enforcement agency and the Swedish Security Service said in Stockholm on Thursday.

A total of four leaks in two pipelines – two of them Swedish, two in the Danish sea – have released large amounts of gas without containment.

