In a second trial, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sex crimes twice. The new sentence is 16 years in prison.

Fallen American film producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in yet another trial.

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex crimes Another prison sentence 16 years sentence. A Los Angeles court ruled Thursday. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after a trial in New York for rape and sexual assault.

At a Los Angeles trial in December, a jury found the 70-year-old guilty of three sex crimes, including rape. He was acquitted on one count and disagreed on three counts. The allegations came from four women between 2004 and 2013. Most of the attacks reportedly took place at Beverly Hills hotels.

The first Weinstein trial in New York marked a milestone in legal history. The case sparked the #MeToo movement at the time. Since 2017, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

