America
In a second trial, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison
Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sex crimes twice. The new sentence is 16 years in prison.
Published
Fallen American film producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in yet another trial.
AFP/Angela Weiss
A Los Angeles court announced the 70-year-old’s sentence on Thursday.
AFP/Etienne Laurent
16 years imprisonment.
AFP/Etienne Laurent
Weinstein has already been sentenced to 23 years in prison in a rape trial in New York.
AFP/Etienne Laurent
Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex crimes Another prison sentence 16 years sentence. A Los Angeles court ruled Thursday. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after a trial in New York for rape and sexual assault.
At a Los Angeles trial in December, a jury found the 70-year-old guilty of three sex crimes, including rape. He was acquitted on one count and disagreed on three counts. The allegations came from four women between 2004 and 2013. Most of the attacks reportedly took place at Beverly Hills hotels.
The first Weinstein trial in New York marked a milestone in legal history. The case sparked the #MeToo movement at the time. Since 2017, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault.
Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.
(AFP/br)
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Australia: 11-year-old girl wants to retire on CHF 85,000 a month
Putin conducted a missile test shortly before Biden’s visit to Kiev
Quiz: Do you know which country has the longest coastline?