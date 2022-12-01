Mafia boss reports jail time with “Putin’s chef”.

1/10 Russian troops rampage in Ukraine.

Jenny WagnerNews editor

Evgeny Prigozhin (61) is one of the most powerful people in Russia after Putin. Ever since Putin was embroiled in a costly Ukraine invasion, there has been speculation that Wagner’s mercenary boss is fighting for his job.

But Prigogine seems to be angry with one segment of the population: thugs and ex-cons. High-ranking members of criminal gangs do not understand why he is suddenly being treated as Putin’s successor. Reason: Prigozchin was one of them. If you believe them, it was at the bottom of the food chain at the time.

Mafia boss Sasha Guarara has released a video in which he recounts his time in prison with Prigogine. He can still remember the now very powerful Wagner boss, quoted «Build» He from the video.

Prigozhin is said to be a “slave”.

Prigozhin was already in prison at the age of 18. In 1979 he was convicted of theft and imprisoned. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison in 1981, but was pardoned in 1988. If you believe the gangster boss Kurara, he was a very small number at the time. “He knew his place,” Guarara says in the video. In prison, Prigozhin was no more than a “slave”. In his video, Guarara describes the situation openly: Prigozhin has to perform sexual services on other prisoners – including himself.

Prigozhin funded: Wagner opens group headquarters( 01:30 )

It was only after his prison career that Prigozhin began his ascent to Russian power circles. At first he served Putin as a feeder to the Kremlin and the Russian military. That is why he is also called “Putin’s chef” today. He later founded the Wagner mercenary group, which is now active in many conflicts in Russian service and is increasingly becoming an independent power factor.

“No Man of Honor”

Gangster Guerra reprimands the inmates who join Wagner’s gang. ‘You want amnesty? Do you want early release?” he asks in the video, addressing prisoners in Russia’s service. “You’re all scum.” The recruited prisoners went on to “kill ordinary people.”

Kurara is not the only mafia boss in Ukraine who condemns prisoners fighting for money and a chance at freedom. Grischa Moskowski (47) also commented on this in a video on Telegram. “No respectable man would go to Ukraine to kill women, children and the elderly,” says Moskovsky. A high-ranking member of another gangster gave his last name.

Putin fears a coup

Moskovsky fears that Prigozhin and his forces will seize power. “If these men come to power, only Russia will have problems,” he says. Moskowksi calls on people to protest.

According to “Bild”, the criminal underworld is now trying to get rid of Putin and Prigozhin. Even the Kremlin boss knows it. In recent weeks, Putin has trained his bodyguards in coup attempts.

Gurara likes to terrorize the prisoners. He threatens to make life hell for ex-prisoners returning from war. Threats can work. noise Business Insider More and more prisoners refuse to join Prigozhin’s forces. That is why “Putin’s chef” has already started mobilizing prisoners from the Central African Republic. (jug)