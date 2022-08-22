EU debates tourist visa ban for Russians as leverage on regime

Pressure is mounting within the EU to restrict tourist visas for Russians. Estonia and Finland have already decided to take this step. The ban on the Schengen area will also affect Switzerland.

Europe has been debating a visa ban for Russian tourists for some time. Finland, which borders Russia directly and attracts many Russian shopping tourists, is now the second European country to restrict entry from Russia. Estonia advanced first. The EU unilaterally imposed a visa freeze on Russians without waiting for a decision.

Responsible: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (45). of “Bild” newspaper He said: “It is unacceptable to any of us in Europe that Russian citizens can travel as tourists within the EU, while people are being tortured, murdered and terrorized in Ukraine. Tourism, he said, “is a privilege, not a right”.

Finland is limiting the number of visas issued to Russians to 10 percent of the current level from September 1. Finnish Foreign Minister Bekka Haavisto (64) explained last week that this was due to growing discontent in Russian tourism over the war in Ukraine.

“It’s not just Putin’s war”

Now German politicians are also pushing for stricter restrictions on the entry of Russian tourists across Europe. German politicians in the Union have been vocal against granting Schengen visas to Russian citizens. “Holiday visas for Russians must be stopped,” said Andrea Lindolz (51), vice-chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, “Bild” (Monday edition). In view of the war in Ukraine, this is “sending clear signals to the Russian people as well”.

MEP Dennis Radtke (43, CDU) told “Bild” that, unlike President Olaf Scholz (SPD), the Russian war against Ukraine is “not just Putin’s war”. “It is intolerable for Russians to vacation in Europe and waste their money as if nothing had happened,” Radke criticized.

The reason: rich and privileged Russians will go abroad. The visa ban hit them. It puts pressure on the regime.

Switzerland is preferred by Russian travelers

An EU-wide shutdown would also hit Schengen member Switzerland, which is popular with Russian travelers. Russia ranks eighth in Swiss visa statistics. This year, Switzerland issued more than 7,000 visas to Russians, according to a recent request from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). Radio SRF explained. (case)