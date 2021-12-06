The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

American television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus.
- An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago.
- His wife has appealed to his fans to pray for relief from his lung goiter.
- His son Kovit described the epidemic as a “spiritual attack on the enemy.”
According to TV pastor Marcus Lamb, people should pray rather than be vaccinated against the corona virus. The American has repeatedly blamed the vaccine Other Govt activities.
Now the owner and founder of the Christian American broadcaster “Dastar” is dead – after corona disease. He was 64. The transmitter broke Twitter With: “We announce with a heavy heart that Marcus Lamb has gone home to be with God.”
Marcus Lamb dies loudly “NBC“At a clinic in Texas on November 30th. His family had previously announced that he needed artificial respiration. The Lamb’s son, Jonathan Lamb, kept it for him Father On “Tastar” and asked him to the audience Father To pray.
In a phone conversation with him Mom In his Lamb Hospital bed he said, “We can really feel the prayers of the people. Pray specifically that his lungs be removed from govt pneumonia.
Jonathan Lamb described his father’s govt infection as a “spiritual attack on the enemy.” It’s about “defeating” Marcus Lamb.
Since the onset of the infection with the corona virus, the “Dastar” broadcaster has developed various anti-locking and Anti-vaccine activists Hourly exchanges. Renowned television educator Marcus Lamb reached millions of viewers with his shows.
