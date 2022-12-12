Turkey: Erdogan implicitly threatens Athens with rocket attack

Turkish President Erdogan has threatened Athens. His new ballistic missile could even reach Athens – and could be used soon.

Erdogan has threatened Athens again.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 68, has threatened a veiled missile strike if Greece does not “rest” in the dispute over Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece is nervous because a Turkish-made “Tayfun” rocket could hit Athens, Erdogan said Sunday evening in a meeting with young people in Samsun, northern Turkey.

“Of course, this production makes the Greeks nervous. You mention a typhoon, and the Greeks get nervous.” The Greeks said they could hit Athens with rockets. “Yes, of course she will,” he added. If Greece does not rest on the islands, “if you try to take something from us here and there, surely a country like Turkey will do nothing.”

Turkey challenges Greek sovereignty over numerous inhabited and uninhabited Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean and demands the withdrawal of all Greek troops from those islands. The situation between the two NATO partners in the Aegean is currently very tense. Erdogan has threatened Greece several times in the past few weeks: “We may come suddenly one night.”

The ballistic missile “Tayfun” developed by arms manufacturer Roketson has an estimated range of at least 300 kilometers, state broadcaster DRT reported. The rocket was successfully tested in the Black Sea in October. (SDA/chs)