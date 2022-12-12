December 12, 2022

Turkey: Erdogan implicitly threatens Athens with rocket attack

Terence Abbott 10 hours ago 2 min read

“We might come suddenly one night.”

Erdogan indirectly threatens Athens with rocket attack

Turkish President Erdogan has threatened Athens. His new ballistic missile could even reach Athens – and could be used soon.

Erdogan has threatened Athens again.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 68, has threatened a veiled missile strike if Greece does not “rest” in the dispute over Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece is nervous because a Turkish-made “Tayfun” rocket could hit Athens, Erdogan said Sunday evening in a meeting with young people in Samsun, northern Turkey.

“Of course, this production makes the Greeks nervous. You mention a typhoon, and the Greeks get nervous.” The Greeks said they could hit Athens with rockets. “Yes, of course she will,” he added. If Greece does not rest on the islands, “if you try to take something from us here and there, surely a country like Turkey will do nothing.”

