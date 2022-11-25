The war was very expensive for Russia

1/5 Russian losses — material and human — in the war against Ukraine are high.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has cost Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70. noise “Forbes Ukraine” After nine months of war, Russia’s military spending was about US$82 billion. That means the war against Ukraine is expected to cost about ten billion dollars a month. By comparison, Russia’s military spending in 2021 was noisy “Governmentist” About US$ 65.9 billion.

The provision of troops has swallowed a lot of money – 28.7 billion US dollars have already been spent on it. On average, a soldier costs about $200 a day. In October, Russia drastically increased its troop numbers. Forbes reports that 300,000 demobilized soldiers will cost the budget of the Russian Federation an additional 1.8 billion dollars per month.

Russia has lost almost all its tanks

Ammunition and military equipment are said to be the most important expenditure items of the military during war. According to various estimates, Russia is using between 10,000 and 50,000 bombs per day in this war. The rockets and other missiles used by Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine are expensive. The Russians reportedly paid more than $5.5 billion to supply the artillery alone.

More on Russian losses in the war

Added to this were numerous equipment losses, particularly tanks and aircraft destroyed by Ukrainian troops. Russia reportedly lost 278 fighter jets at an average value of $18 million and 261 helicopters at an average value of $10.4 million. The tanks seem even worse. Almost all here are said to have been destroyed or are in the hands of the Ukrainians.

According to Forbes, all the equipment lost in the nine months of the war cost Russia $20.8 billion. However, a significant amount of this equipment was not completely destroyed – but was taken over by Ukraine when the Russian soldiers retreated. According to Project Oryx, which tracks the parties’ losses using photo and video evidence on the Internet, Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture at least 1,953 units of heavy weapons.

Crores compensation for dead soldiers

But not just material losses – personal losses too. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, from October 24 to November 24, Russian soldiers registered in Ukraine – 17,470 fell. Compensation for the dead and injured was estimated at about $1 billion a month during the summer; In the last month of the war it was more than $3.5 billion. Compensation for injuries is said to be twice as high.

According to the Russian intelligence portal Histories, 90,000 Russian personnel have been lost since February 24, as reported in October. The dead, missing and wounded cannot return to military service. These figures are similar to British intelligence reports published in the autumn. They estimate 80,000 fallen Russians. According to Ukraine, the number of fallen Russian soldiers is 63,000.

The effects of war are strongly felt in their own country. In early November, Russia’s Economy Ministry reported that Russia’s economy shrank 5 percent on an annual basis in September, up from the 4 percent recorded in the previous month. Financial experts told Reuters in September that the Kremlin would face a budget deficit that would “drain Moscow’s reserves to their lowest level in years.” (chs)