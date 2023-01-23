January 24, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Toyota Model: The Taliban have a new super sports car

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Toyota model

The Taliban show off their own super sports car

Two weeks ago, the Taliban gifted a luxury car. It is a state-of-the-art sports car – first developed in Afghanistan.

1/5

The Taliban have a new super sports car. It has been developed for the first time in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have a new supercar: Two weeks ago they launched the Mada 9 – their first indigenously developed sports car. It is manufactured by Entop in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Coming from a country known for poverty and war, not for luxury cars, the vehicle is causing quite a stir. Instead of expensive cars, there are a lot of Toyotas on the streets. No wonder: they are cheap and have a long service life. The Taliban’s interest in Toyota dates back to the mid-1990s. When militants killed the president and declared an Islamic emirate in 1996, they were driving a Toyota Hilux.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

How Vladimir Putin wants to get rid of Yevgeny Prigogine

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Tenaro (61) lived in the “Swiss” house.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Power struggles continue in the Russian military

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Toyota Model: The Taliban have a new super sports car

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

How Vladimir Putin wants to get rid of Yevgeny Prigogine

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Tenaro (61) lived in the “Swiss” house.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Power struggles continue in the Russian military

1 day ago Terence Abbott