Toyota Model: The Taliban have a new super sports car

The Taliban have a new supercar: Two weeks ago they launched the Mada 9 – their first indigenously developed sports car. It is manufactured by Entop in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Coming from a country known for poverty and war, not for luxury cars, the vehicle is causing quite a stir. Instead of expensive cars, there are a lot of Toyotas on the streets. No wonder: they are cheap and have a long service life. The Taliban’s interest in Toyota dates back to the mid-1990s. When militants killed the president and declared an Islamic emirate in 1996, they were driving a Toyota Hilux.

The Taliban’s preference for Toyota is accordingly reflected in the Mada 9. The new car is equipped with a four-cylinder engine similar to the one used in one of the most popular Toyota models, the Corolla.

About 30 technicians were on duty

The Corolla’s engine has been modified so “if you press the gas pedal, it’s powerful enough,” Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) head Ghulam Haider Shahamat told Afghanistan’s Dolo News. Entop worked with ATVI to develop the Mada 9.

A 30-member engineering team of Entop and ATVI designed and built the Mada 9. An electric version will also be released soon. First Entop wants to sell the car in Afghanistan before selling it globally.

Entop keeps a low profile when it comes to pricing. Not much is known about the functions of the car like the platform Quartz reported. The Taliban is keeping quiet about the new sports car’s horsepower. Also about potential high speed. A timetable for mass production is also not yet available. (twa)