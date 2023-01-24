January 24, 2023

Tanks fuel arms race in Ukraine war

Leopard 2 tanks in Poland. The government wants to deliver them to Ukraine. But since Germany is the manufacturing country, the delivery requires the approval of the German chancellor.

The pressure is mounting. Germany to supply 2 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (44) is not the only one who strongly demands this. Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are appealing to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64). Poland wants to send its Panther 2 to the Ukrainian east and has now officially asked the manufacturer Germany for approval. Britain has committed 14 of its own Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the Selensky and expects Germany to follow suit.

Even the traffic light coalition is buzzing. Politicians from the FDP and the Green Party want to support Ukraine with heavy weapons. The Green federal foreign minister pressed ahead. Annalena Baerbach (42) explained in an interview with a French television station on Sunday evening that she would not be an obstacle to deliveries from third countries. But the German chancellor is hesitant.

