Toughness against protests increases: Two demonstrators hanged in Iran

For weeks, people in Iran have taken to the streets to express their displeasure with the mullahs’ rule. But it shows no mercy to the demonstrators and does not shy away from violence or other brutalities.

Protesters are arrested at any time, be it in the middle of the night or on their way to work. Sometimes they disappear and never reappear. Even her relatives are in the dark.

Violence against security officers is grounds for capital punishment

According to the Iranian human rights organization “HRANA”, more than 19,000 people have been arrested since the protests against the Islamic regime around Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began (83). Very few are released. Often this is about violence against Iranian security forces or riots during protests.

Most of those caught in the regime suffer dire consequences. There have even been executions. Four to be exact. According to Iranian judicial authority, Mohammad-Mehdi K. († 22), karate master and martial arts teacher Sejet-Mohamed H. († 39) were hanged early on Saturday morning.

They were accused of killing a security officer and a member of the Basij wing of the Revolutionary Guards, a notorious paramilitary unit, during anti-establishment protests in November.

Mohammad-Mehdi K. He grew up with his parents in a small village in the Kurdistan region. More recently, according to a report by “Spiegel”, he is said to have lived in Karaj, west of Tehran. However, little is known about the second person who was sentenced to death, Sejed Mohammed H. According to reports on social media, he struggled with mental health issues after the death of his parents. As a martial arts teacher, he is said to have taught socially disadvantaged children. Also, he is said to have earned his living from poultry farming.

Sanctions are crippling Iran’s economy

The pair admitted in court to stabbing an unarmed security officer during a protest in Karaj, a suburb of the capital Tehran, according to judicial authorities. The mercy petition of the two accused was rejected by the Supreme Court and the death sentence was upheld.

Last December, rappers Mohsen S. († 23) and Majid-Reza r. Two Basij members were awarded two death sentences for murder and attempted murder. The execution caused a stir both at home and abroad. For example, the European Union decided to impose further sanctions against Iran.

According to experts, these have exacerbated the already severe economic crisis and inflation. The national currency, the rial, lost more than 25 percent of its value after the protests. Looking at the developments in the country, there is no end to the financial crisis. Some observers even fear economic collapse in the oil-rich nation.

Fewer protests, but in a different form

There are fewer street demonstrations now, and the security apparatus is cracking down on them with greater intensity. However, according to observers, the poverty of millions of Iranians has the potential to spark another wave of protests.

Protests continue in other forms. Especially in big cities, many women refuse to wear headscarves. In December, a large number of shopkeepers protested by not opening their shops for several days.

The trigger for nationwide protests in Iran was the death of Iranian Kurd Zina Mahsa Amini in mid-September. She died in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for violating Islamic dress codes. Since then, there have been repeated protests against the government’s repressive approach and Islamic rule. (ced/SDA)