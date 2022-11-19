November 19, 2022

The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

After the Russian retreat

Ukraine wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive on the strategically important Kinburn Peninsula. It is considered a risky venture. Can they break through the Russian defenses on the east bank of the Dnieper?

Russian troops have withdrawn from the city of Cherson to the east bank of the Dnieper.

Russian troops set up their defense lines after withdrawing from the city of Kherson on the east bank of the Dnieper. The front now runs across the river. Kherson Oblast is divided into Ukrainian-controlled territory in the northwest and Russian-occupied territory in the southeast.

Russia is doing everything it can to seize the region — and ultimately nothing more at stake than access to the annexed Crimean peninsula for President Vladimir Putin (70). So the Ukrainian army wants to cross the Dnieper and push back the enemy forces. However, this is a very risky process. Because the Kinburn Peninsula is practically the only waterway.

