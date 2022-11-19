The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive on the strategically important Kinburn Peninsula. It is considered a risky venture. Can they break through the Russian defenses on the east bank of the Dnieper?

1/5 Russian troops have withdrawn from the city of Cherson to the east bank of the Dnieper.

Russian troops set up their defense lines after withdrawing from the city of Kherson on the east bank of the Dnieper. The front now runs across the river. Kherson Oblast is divided into Ukrainian-controlled territory in the northwest and Russian-occupied territory in the southeast.

Russia is doing everything it can to seize the region — and ultimately nothing more at stake than access to the annexed Crimean peninsula for President Vladimir Putin (70). So the Ukrainian army wants to cross the Dnieper and push back the enemy forces. However, this is a very risky process. Because the Kinburn Peninsula is practically the only waterway.

Impassable bridges

The Antonivka bridge northeast of Kherson was destroyed. A railway bridge to the east was also damaged. The bridge over Kachavka Dam is impassable. They were attacked by Ukrainian forces in the summer to disrupt Russian supplies. As they retreated, the Russian army used controlled demolitions to inflict further damage. The Ukrainians could only advance from the north-east. But that would be a major detour – a fierce battle is already raging there anyway.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released a video showing soldiers in rubber boats crossing the Dnieper River towards Kinburn Headland. Russian sources have also informed about this attack. However, he was successfully repelled.

A landing operation at a strategic disadvantage

The Ukrainian Armed Forces possess specialized technology such as floating tanks and mobile combat bridges. But such a landing operation puts you at a strategic disadvantage: to continue the battle on the other side of the river, Ukrainian soldiers must bring heavy artillery with them. This gives the Russian army time to prepare for an attack.

According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the sore spot for Russian troops is in supply. They will not have any railways at their disposal. There are also some roads in the area. According to ISW, these create disruptions in the supply chain, for example Ukraine could be easily hit by Himar missiles.

The front in southern Ukraine runs along the Dnieper for a long time. The German Bundeswehr did not anticipate a frontal attack on Russian positions east of the Dnieper either. Brigadier General Christian Freuding, head of the Defense Ministry’s special staff for Ukraine, says loudly. “Spiegel”: “Even all the engineering and amphibious capabilities NATO has will not be enough to bridge the gap.” (no)