Controversial video causes uproar: President pees his pants during anthem – six journalists arrested

– President who peed his pants during the national anthem – six journalists arrested! The release of a video has sparked a heated debate about ethics in Africa. South Sudan President Sawa Kiir has taken action against the staff of the state television station.

A video has sparked debate in South Sudan over the health of President Salva Kiir. Photo: Keystone

6 journalists have been arrested in South Sudan. You speak loudly “Guardian” President Sava Kiir was accused of illegally releasing a video showing him urinating his pants. The clip, filmed at a road opening, shows South Sudan’s leader playing the national anthem. He stands there first, then a stain spreads all over his trousers and a puddle forms at his feet. The camera pans suddenly as Keer and his entourage realize what is happening.

The video was widely shared on social media last month, raising questions about the 71-year-old president’s health and fitness to rule a nation struggling with conflict, hunger and climate change. But it has sparked a heated debate across Africa about whether showing such footage is even permissible. On Friday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said six employees of the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) had been arrested in connection with the video.

A bloody power struggle left thousands dead

Oil-rich South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long conflict. However, in December 2013, the country slipped into a civil war, largely along ethnic lines: troops loyal to President Salva Kiir fought those loyal to Vice President Riek Machar. Tens of thousands have been killed in the conflict, which ended in 2018 with a peace deal that saw a government of national unity led by Kiir and Machar. In fact, according to the agreement, the elections were supposed to be held before February 2023, but they were postponed to December 2024.

Kiir wants to run for office later. Other presidential candidates are still unknown. However, Kiir’s longtime rival Riek Machar is also expected to run.

Red

Did you find the mistake?Report now.