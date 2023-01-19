Italy: This woman travels 1600 kilometers to work every day

1/6 Giuseppina Giuliano drives hundreds of kilometers to work every day.

Marion NadlerRedaktor news

Every day Giuseppina Giuliano (29) wakes up at 3.30am, has breakfast and gets ready for work. So far, so ordinary.

But: she didn’t work in Naples, but in Milan. She travels 1,600 kilometers – 800 kilometers on the outward journey and 800 kilometers on the return journey – to work as a waitress at an art school. She went about her daily routine “Southern Courier» depicted.

He still lives with his parents and commutes by bus from the family home in Naples to the main train station. At 5:09 am she boarded the bullet train there.

After hours of commuting, the Italian woman begins her shift at 10 a.m. at the Boccioni School of Art in Piazzale Arduino.

Costs are very high in Milan

In the evening it goes back. She finishes work at 5 pm, takes the train at 6:20 pm and returns home at 10:53 pm. She eats her dinner on the train. It has been like this since September. The woman’s pendulum craze made headlines in Italy.

“I’ve never had so much attention,” he says.day». “My work doesn’t bother me, nor does traveling by train,” he tells the newspaper, despite having suffered from lung disease since childhood.

The main reason for the crazy commute is the high cost of living in the northern Italian metropolis of Milan. There, rent for a two-room apartment costs up to 1800 euros. But her monthly salary is only 1165 euro.

See also This is how New Yorkers should behave during a nuclear attack More news from Italy

Thanks to the trip, she can even save a little on her wages. According to his own reports, the super-commuter pays only 400 euros a month in travel expenses. She buys tickets in advance and collects a lot of travel points.

“I’m determined to keep going”

She does not regret her decision to stay with her parents in Campania. “I’m determined to keep going,” he says. “Everybody is free to decide how to shape their life, and I’ve made my decision,” the Italian says.

Reader video shows: Here, cross-border passengers clog the tracks( 00:24 )

At some point she wants to go to Milan. “Now I’m still young and can handle fatigue, but as the years go by I don’t think so,” he says. He hopes to find affordable accommodation in the cultural metropolis in the future.

That is why he appealed to the residents of Milan: “Perhaps among all the people who have heard my story there will be a good-hearted person who has a room or a small apartment near Milan and wants to rent it to me .