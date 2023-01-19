January 19, 2023

Italy: This woman travels 1600 kilometers to work every day

Terence Abbott

Giuseppina Giuliano drives hundreds of kilometers to work every day.

Every day Giuseppina Giuliano (29) wakes up at 3.30am, has breakfast and gets ready for work. So far, so ordinary.

But: she didn’t work in Naples, but in Milan. She travels 1,600 kilometers – 800 kilometers on the outward journey and 800 kilometers on the return journey – to work as a waitress at an art school. She went about her daily routine “Southern Courier» depicted.

