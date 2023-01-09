January 9, 2023

Ukraine war: Russians angry at Putin for fake attack

As 600 Ukrainians died

Russians angry at Putin for fake deaths

According to the Kremlin, Putin’s troops launched a retaliatory attack on Sunday, killing 600 Ukrainians. It turned out to be fake news. The Russians are angry now.

A Russian missile reportedly killed 600 Ukrainians here. According to Russian reports, rockets reportedly hit the building.

Russian military bloggers are seething with rage — again. Their displeasure with the Kremlin stems from what they say is a retaliatory attack against Ukraine that has killed hundreds of soldiers.

The Russian military launched an attack on two camps in Kramatorsk, Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, in “retaliation” for the killing of 89 soldiers on New Year’s Day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. “More than 600 Ukrainian soldiers” were killed.

