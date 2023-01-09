Ukraine war: Russians angry at Putin for fake attack

According to the Kremlin, Putin’s troops launched a retaliatory attack on Sunday, killing 600 Ukrainians. It turned out to be fake news. The Russians are angry now.

1/6 A Russian missile reportedly killed 600 Ukrainians here. According to Russian reports, rockets reportedly hit the building.

Russian military bloggers are seething with rage — again. Their displeasure with the Kremlin stems from what they say is a retaliatory attack against Ukraine that has killed hundreds of soldiers.

The Russian military launched an attack on two camps in Kramatorsk, Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, in “retaliation” for the killing of 89 soldiers on New Year’s Day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. “More than 600 Ukrainian soldiers” were killed.

Putin’s retaliation is false

On New Year’s Day, Ukraine attacked a temporary Russian military base in Makhivka using US-supplied Himar rocket launchers. In an unusual move, Moscow acknowledged the deaths of 89 soldiers. Observers expect the number of victims to be much higher.

However, Putin’s retaliation was false. Pure propaganda, Finnish journalist Antti Kuronen revealed. He is where Putin’s forces are said to have landed in this mega-strike. But there is no sign of destruction. “Not even an ambulance here,” he wrote on Twitter. An Italian journalist was also there. He also couldn’t find any destroyed buildings or dead people. The missile seems to have missed its target.

Putin made a fool of himself

So Russian military bloggers are very angry with Russian President Vladimir Putin (70) and the Kremlin, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russian Telegram channel “Military Information” writes that it is not clear who allegedly killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers at once, and in fact the building was not even hit. Putin made himself look ridiculous.

Above all, angering bloggers: This isn’t the first time the Kremlin has spread news of revenge attacks. According to military bloggers, the Russian Ministry of Defense often makes false claims. Whenever Ukraine reports victory.

The strategy doesn’t work

According to ISW, the Russian Ministry of Defense is pursuing a retaliatory strategy from October 2022. The Kremlin is said to be retaliating for Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Strait bridge and other Russian infrastructure on the Black Sea.

The Russian government is said to be using the law of reprisals to appease pro-war advocates and make its own military look good. But the strategy doesn’t work, especially when the alleged retaliatory strikes turn out to be pure fake news. As a result, Russians are even more angry with Putin and the military. (dzc)