Ticker in Ukraine war: Russia, Belarus begin joint military maneuvers as death toll rises after attack on Dnipro

After new ones Russian missile attack on Ukraine with the dead and wounded Stat Dnipro The embattled country’s leadership has demanded more weapons from the West. Ukraine’s military can stop terrorism with Western weapons waiting for it, he said President Volodymyr Zelensky In his late night video message on Saturday. He had earlier thanked the First Nation, Great Britain Delivery of Western Main Battle Tanks to Ukraine want It is one Signal to other partners Ukraine to do the same. (Read more on this topic: Breakthrough thanks to German tanks? How Leopard can help Ukraine)

England Likes Ukraine in the coming weeks 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks To fend off Russian invaders. The British government announced this after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invited Zelensky on Saturday. UK safety and security authorities see an opportunity to act Russia “went on the defensive due to supply shortages and declining morale (of its troops)”.. Allies should get 2023 support for Ukraine “as soon as possible for maximum impact”, a London spokesman said.

Defense Ministers meet in Germany

Ukraine has so far No western-style main battle tanks Provided, but only Soviet models From the list of Eastern European NATO countries. Kiev has been making demands for a long time German tank Leopard 2 deliveryIt is technologically superior to Russian tanks. Poland and Finland have agreed to supply Leopard tanks as part of the European alliance. The German government has yet to take a stand on the matter.

I am Next week is Friday i will eat Defense Ministers of Ukraine’s Western Allies He discussed further military support for the country at the US Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev urged the German government to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks to his country. “German Weapons, German Tanks Essential to Survival”He said in a DPA interview. “We have very little time to discuss. We expect our partners to understand that and act accordingly.

Search victims in Dnipro

In Dnipro, in a Russian missile attack An inhabited skyscraper According to preliminary information from the authorities Dozens of people were killed was, and lasted from night to Sunday Search for victims On that day. More than 60 people, including at least 12 children, were injured. A 15-year-old girl is also reported to be among the dead. There’s more Survivors in the ruinsA spokesman for the emergency services said those who texted or called for help.

Rescuers pulled people out of the wreckage of the partially collapsed home. According to emergency services, 72 residences were damaged. Total are at home 100 to 200 people have been reported was

Russia struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine again on Saturday, hitting a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to Ukrainian reports. (January 14, 2023) Photo: Sergey Kozlov (Keystone)

Published by the Presidential Administration in Kyiv Views of the ruined building. Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, was appalled: “Russians are terrorists, they will be punished for everything. Everything – without exception.” He said Anti-Aircraft and Air Force They did their job. “We will fight back.” Enemies don’t change their tactics, they use their tactics Strikes against civilian infrastructure Castle.

Selensky complains about damage to energy infrastructure

Head of State Zelensky condemned Russia not only for “sowing death”, but also for Energy infrastructure of the country Rocket fire struck again – and therefore especially hard Chargiv region Eastern Ukraine and in the capital city of Kiev. There was work going on Distribution restructuring At full speed as announced by the government. In total, from six regions of the country Power outages Affected, he said. in the neighborhood Republic of Moldova The government complained again Rocket fragments fell in their territory Be.

The Rocket hits Dnipro The attack was the most significant of many on Saturday. Russia shelled Ukraine in the morning and afternoon. Periodic flight warnings were issued across the country. It was The first major Russian offensive This kind of since the beginning of the year. Ukraine’s military said 25 of 38 Russian missiles were shot down on Saturday. This and other information about the fight could not be independently verified.

Previously, there was the Ukrainian Air Force He warned of possible new attacks. So there were many Russian Langstreckenbomber Tupolev Tu-95 type in the air during the day. It was also in the Black Sea Russian warships A position is taken from which rockets are fired repeatedly.

Especially in the eastern part of the country Donetsk region Fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian troops. And then Russia wants it Capture of the city of Soledar Soon it will take over the entire region.

