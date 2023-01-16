January 17, 2023

Italy’s Most Wanted Mafioso: Cosa Nostra Boss Arrested

Italian media released the first picture of a mafia boss in 30 years.

After three decades, Italy’s most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Tenaro (60) has been arrested, according to media reports. Police officers arrested the man on Monday at a health facility in the Sicilian capital Palermo, police general Pasquale Angelosanto told Italian news agency AGI. The mafioso, who went on the run in 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison for murder, is considered the successor to the historic “godfathers” Bernardo Provenzano and Toto Rina, who died in prison in 2016 and 2017.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the arrest. “Super boss” Tenaro has been arrested, Salvini wrote on the messaging service Whatsapp. He was “deeply moved” and “thanked the women and men of the state who never give up and affirmed the rule that sooner or later even the biggest criminals get away”.

