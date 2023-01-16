January 16, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

UK: Boris Johnson calls for bailout

Terence Abbott 39 mins ago 2 min read

900,000 francs and a free holiday from associated entrepreneurs

Boris Johnson provided financial support when he was Prime Minister

Boris Johnson allegedly borrowed CHF 900,000 from a distantly related Canadian entrepreneur during his time as British Prime Minister. At the same time, he applied for a lucrative position in a British company.

1/7

Funding during his tenure included: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (58).

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 58, received financial support during his tenure – and did not make it public, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

According to the report, a Canadian entrepreneur distantly related to Johnson has pledged about CHF 900,000 in consumer loans that will be available from February 2021. Johnson and her family also reportedly took several unpaid vacations at one of the man’s luxury estates in the Caribbean.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tanks for Ukraine are possible only from 2024

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The Russians have been stranded at the airport for months

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

UK: Boris Johnson calls for bailout

39 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Tanks for Ukraine are possible only from 2024

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians have been stranded at the airport for months

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

1 day ago Terence Abbott