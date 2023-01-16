UK: Boris Johnson calls for bailout

Boris Johnson allegedly borrowed CHF 900,000 from a distantly related Canadian entrepreneur during his time as British Prime Minister. At the same time, he applied for a lucrative position in a British company.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 58, received financial support during his tenure – and did not make it public, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

According to the report, a Canadian entrepreneur distantly related to Johnson has pledged about CHF 900,000 in consumer loans that will be available from February 2021. Johnson and her family also reportedly took several unpaid vacations at one of the man’s luxury estates in the Caribbean.

Potential conflict of interest

At the same time, the entrepreneur is said to have applied for the administration of the British cultural institution, the British Council. It is a non-profit organization for the promotion of international relations. The entrepreneur was rejected, but Johnson should have made public the circumstances of the loan and the free vacation rental, the newspaper said, citing a potential conflict of interest.

Confronted, Johnson’s spokesman told the “Sunday Times” that neither the former prime minister nor the Downing Street government was aware of and supported the Canadian entrepreneur’s application to the British Council at the time. “All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are duly disclosed,” the spokesman said.

Fancy fees for speeches

According to the report, Johnson’s annual salary of around 186,000 CHF as head of government was not enough to finance his lifestyle – and he ran into trouble.

Johnson is making a lot of money now. Although he is still a member of parliament, he has collected CHF 1.36 million in speaking fees since his forced resignation in September. It was only recently revealed that he donated £1 million in December. Now it is said that he is going to take office as the Prime Minister again. (ced/SDA)