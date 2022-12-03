December 3, 2022

The tactics cost Putin hundreds of soldiers a day

Human wave attacks

Blood tactics cost Putin hundreds of soldiers every day

South of Uran, Russian troops retreated to the defensive. In the east, however, there is now fierce fighting. For Moscow, this is obviously associated with high losses. Blame: Putin’s Blood Tactics.

Militants from the Donetsk People’s Republic prepare to launch a mortar shell near the town of Pakmut.

The retreat in Cherson in southern Ukraine is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, send more troops to the east of the country. There is a fierce fight going on. Near the city of Pakmut, Russian troops have recently made some ground gains. Like Michael Clarke, a British military scientist from King’s College London, on the news channel Sky News He explained that these wins were associated with very high losses.

According to Clarke, the fighting on the front line between the towns of Swatow and Greminna was particularly intense. An important road connecting Russia with the city of Luhansk passes there. “It’s one of the main distribution arteries,” he says. If the Russians lose these, they will face long detours. “I think it was the fiercest open fighting I have seen since the war began.”

