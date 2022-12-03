The tactics cost Putin hundreds of soldiers a day

South of Uran, Russian troops retreated to the defensive. In the east, however, there is now fierce fighting. For Moscow, this is obviously associated with high losses. Blame: Putin’s Blood Tactics.

1/8 Militants from the Donetsk People’s Republic prepare to launch a mortar shell near the town of Pakmut.

The retreat in Cherson in southern Ukraine is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, send more troops to the east of the country. There is a fierce fight going on. Near the city of Pakmut, Russian troops have recently made some ground gains. Like Michael Clarke, a British military scientist from King’s College London, on the news channel Sky News He explained that these wins were associated with very high losses.

According to Clarke, the fighting on the front line between the towns of Swatow and Greminna was particularly intense. An important road connecting Russia with the city of Luhansk passes there. “It’s one of the main distribution arteries,” he says. If the Russians lose these, they will face long detours. “I think it was the fiercest open fighting I have seen since the war began.”

“Loss cannot be sustained for long”

As Clark further explains, Russia has moved air forces from Kherson to the Donbass region. ‘A few weeks ago we thought this war would be over. But the Russians are doing well in Svadov and Kreminna.” Another question, according to the military expert, is whether Putin’s troops can sustain the pressure. “You can’t take losses of this magnitude for too long,” says Clarke.

Moscow is reportedly losing 700 to 800 soldiers a day. But the Ukrainians will lose a significant number of troops, Clark says, though fewer than their opponents. “But the Russians are throwing men in these human wave attacks. They have criminals in front, criminals who have just come out of prison, followed by mobilized troops, and finally regular troops behind.”

“I will crush the enemy,” the general promised

The job of the regular troops was to shoot the retreaters. “So the idea is: either you go forward or you die. That’s a huge loss for them,” he said.

Putin’s top general for the Ukraine war, Sergei Churovykin (56), was responsible for the strategy. When appointed in October, he promised a large-scale offensive and “crush the enemy”. According to Clarke, his tactics included putting pressure on the public by cutting off Ukraine’s electricity supply.