December 27, 2022

Reports suggest that Belgrade has put the military on high alert

The conflict over Kosovo

Serbia prepares troops for war

Expansion between Serbia and Kosovo. According to Serbian media, Belgrade put the armed forces on high alert on Monday evening – “ready to use armed force”. It is called “For the Protection of Serbian Citizens”.

This photo released by the Belgrade Defense Ministry shows Serbian military howitzers near the border with Kosovo on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Escalating situation in the Western Balkans: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić (52) has put the Serbian armed forces and all units on the highest level of combat readiness. As Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vucevic said on Monday evening “politics” and other Serbian media reports in the evening.

“The Serbian President, as Commander-in-Chief, ordered this evening that the Serbian Armed Forces be on the highest combat readiness, that is, on readiness until the use of armed forces,” Vucevic was quoted as saying. The defense minister said the purpose of the order to the army was to “protect all Serbian civilians and prevent massacres and terrorism against Serbs”.

