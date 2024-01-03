Harvard Chancellor Resigns After Harsh Criticism Over Anti-Semitism Allegations – News

After nearly six months, Claudine Kay, the president of Harvard University in the United States, is stepping down.

Kay has been criticized for weeks due to accusations of plagiarism and anti-Semitism.

As reported by the university newspaper “Harvard Crimson”, an interim representative has already been appointed.

The decision follows heavy criticism over allegations of plagiarism and an investigation in the US Congress. In it, K and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth defended themselves against accusations that they were not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism on American university campuses. .

During the trial, all three admitted to incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia at their universities. However, they refused to answer “yes” or “no” to the question of whether calling for genocide against Jews violated the code of conduct at their universities.

Purana: Because of anti-Semitic incidents at Harvard University, Claudine Kay was forced to testify before the US Congress. (Image December 5, 2023)

Keystone/ Will Oliver



They said that the defense of freedom of expression should be weighed against the countermeasures. The trial accused Kay of not taking a strong enough stand against anti-Semitism at the elite university.

The inquiry, which took place in early December, was prompted by signs of rising anti-Semitism at universities since the start of the Gaza war.

After the hearing, more than 70 members of Congress called on the three universities' boards to fire the presidents. Mahil had already resigned.

“In the Best Interests of Harvard”

In addition to accusations of anti-Semitism, the Harvard president was also accused of not always citing correctly in academic papers. Kay had been president of Harvard University for only six months—and was the first African American to do so.

“With a heavy heart, but with a deep love for Harvard, I announce that I am stepping down as president,” U.S. media quoted K as saying in a letter to the university community. The decision was not easy for her, but it was “in the best interests of Harvard.”

At Harvard, several hundred faculty members signed a petition calling on the university administration not to bow to political pressure and fire the gay man.