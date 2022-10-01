October 1, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

These are the consequences of Nord Stream spills

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

After the Nord Stream leak

Climate-damaging methane cloud drifts over Europe

After the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged, a huge methane cloud is now drifting towards the Baltic Sea and Italy. It is not clear how much gas was released.

1/7

Bubbling over the Baltic Sea during the night from Monday to Tuesday. Reason: Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are damaged.

With gas flows already slowing from the two damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, the next problem follows. A huge gas cloud has formed in the Baltic Sea and is now spreading across Europe due to the release of significant amounts of methane into the sea in recent days. This is shown by the assessment of the Integrated Carbon Monitoring System (ICOS).

Significant increases in methane have already been observed at measuring stations in Finland, Sweden and Norway. It is unclear how much gas escaped from the damaged pipes. Satellite images do not provide any information about the mass due to cloudy conditions for the past few days. In fact, Nord Stream 1 and 2 were not operational due to sanctions against Russia, but were filled with gas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Russian Embassy in New York City was vandalized overnight

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Ukraine War Analysis: With Links, Putin Risks Life and Limb

1 day ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Eleven years after Fukushima: Japan is building a new type of nuclear reactor

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

These are the consequences of Nord Stream spills

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russian Embassy in New York City was vandalized overnight

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Ukraine War Analysis: With Links, Putin Risks Life and Limb

1 day ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Eleven years after Fukushima: Japan is building a new type of nuclear reactor

1 day ago Terence Abbott