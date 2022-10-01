The Russian Embassy in New York City was vandalized overnight

The Russian Consulate in New York City was painted red. Police characterized the attack as a “pro-incident”.

1/5 This is what the Russian Embassy in New York City looks like.

Dissatisfaction with Russia is growing. The Russian Consulate in New York City (USA) was attacked with red spray paint in the early hours of Friday morning. This was confirmed by a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson.

According to US media, police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. The facade of the Russian Embassy in the Upper East Side was vandalized. No arrests have been made since the attack. The New York City Police Department continues to investigate what they characterize as a “possible incident of bias.”

The color attack follows news of the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) finally made the announcement on Friday. Signed merger agreements.

The embassy in Washington was raided several times

The United States and Western countries consider the move illegal.

Meanwhile, Putin is trying to justify the move with fake referendums in Ukraine’s regions.

Already at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in Washington was the target of many protests. Shortly after Russian forces invaded in February, part of the message was accompanied by the word “assassination”. (eu)