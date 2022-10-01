October 1, 2022

The Russian Embassy in New York City was vandalized overnight

Terence Abbott 28 mins ago 2 min read

The Russian Embassy in New York City was vandalized overnight

The Russian Consulate in New York City was painted red. Police characterized the attack as a “pro-incident”.

This is what the Russian Embassy in New York City looks like.

Dissatisfaction with Russia is growing. The Russian Consulate in New York City (USA) was attacked with red spray paint in the early hours of Friday morning. This was confirmed by a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson.

According to US media, police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. The facade of the Russian Embassy in the Upper East Side was vandalized. No arrests have been made since the attack. The New York City Police Department continues to investigate what they characterize as a “possible incident of bias.”

