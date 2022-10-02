Where Corona certificate is still required

In autumn, the Swiss are drawn to remote places and warmth. The big concern is that if the vaccination certificate has expired, no one needs to worry anymore.

1/6 After two years of epidemics, many are drawn back to the ocean this fall. Turkey is at the top of the list of fall destinations, with Kaputas Beach in the picture. Entry Restrictions: None.

The most searched and booked autumn destinations for the Swiss are in the Mediterranean. Particularly fashionable: Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Spain.

Destinations such as Thailand or the United States, which are difficult to travel to during the pandemic, will also be in high demand this fall.

But despite the rising number of corona cases, the Central Office of Public Health (BAG) remains calm about the upcoming autumn holidays and those returning from their travels. “We were unable to determine any influence of those returning from travel on the infection process in Switzerland in the summer,” says BAG spokesman Simon Ming upon request.

Inform about corona regime in holiday accommodation

It is the traveler’s responsibility to be aware of the Covid situation and any restrictions at their holiday destination. Although many countries have lifted their entry restrictions, rules can change at short notice.

The good news: Most countries have relaxed their entry requirements to the point that no tests or certifications are required.

However, for long-distance travel, there are still countries that require a vaccination or test certificate. For example USA and Maldives or Algeria, Japan and China. As of October 1, 2022, travelers to Thailand no longer need to provide any tests or vaccinations.

For example, in Russia, vaccinated and recovered people are required to undergo a corona test before entry. When entering the United States, a negative test is no longer required. However, for those who recover, the full vaccine with two doses is necessary.

Information about entry rules is available online Reopen.europa.eu Or Travelnews.ch. Airlines’ websites also provide their guests with corona entry information.

Book a trial appointment in advance

If you need a certificate or test for your trip, you can get it from your family doctor, pharmacy or official vaccination center. It is worth booking an appointment in advance as many of these centers do not operate in crisis mode.

The validity of vaccination certificates varies from country to country. This should be clarified in advance. For example, for children and young people under the age of 18, certificates are valid indefinitely after the second vaccination in all EU countries. A certificate that is not valid in Switzerland is still allowed abroad. (shq/uro)