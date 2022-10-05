Ukrainians found a torture chamber in the liberated village

According to their own reports, Ukrainian authorities made a gruesome discovery in the liberated village of Pisky-Radkivskyi. It was a torture chamber. Officials compare it to Auschwitz.

1/6 Terrifying discovery in the small village of Pisky-Radkivskyi: According to Ukrainian authorities, this gas mask was used in a torture chamber.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted horrifying images on Twitter: Ukrainian armed forces allegedly found a torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivsky, while liberating the eastern part of Kharkiv. What they found inside: a large container of gas masks and gold dental crowns.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has accused Russian soldiers of torturing people there, taking their gold crowns and then burying them alive. The ministry talks about a “mini-Auschwitz”. This information cannot be independently verified.

“Neighbors keep hearing screams”

In a statement on Facebook, Serhiy Bolvinov also commented on the gruesome discovery. He is the head of the police intelligence agency in the Kharkiv region. “From there neighbors heard constant screams,” the investigator writes.

After being evacuated from the area, residents of the small village reported the atrocity to the police. According to eyewitness accounts, several people were held captive in the basement of a house. Among them: Ukrainian armed forces and residents of the village. The police were certain that gas masks were used and that the victims were buried alive, Polvinov writes. A dildo, rods and ropes and a letter documenting the interrogation of a man were found in the torture chamber.

The find in Pisky-Radkivskyi is apparently not the first of its kind: in the Kharkov region, Ukrainian police officers discovered several torture chambers used by the Russian occupiers two weeks ago. Officials spoke of at least ten rooms.

A week in Ukrainian hands

The small village of Piski-Radkivskii, about 155 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, is not under the control of Russian forces. About a week ago, local authorities announced that the settlement of Pisky was back in Ukrainian hands.

Authorities now want to investigate what happened. Police know the names of abused soldiers. “Investigators and prosecutors are working to establish all the facts about this torture chamber,” Polvinov continues. “The judiciary will find everyone guilty.” (pop)