October 5, 2022

Ukrainians found a torture chamber in the liberated village

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Gas mask and dental gold crowns

According to their own reports, Ukrainian authorities made a gruesome discovery in the liberated village of Pisky-Radkivskyi. It was a torture chamber. Officials compare it to Auschwitz.

Terrifying discovery in the small village of Pisky-Radkivskyi: According to Ukrainian authorities, this gas mask was used in a torture chamber.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted horrifying images on Twitter: Ukrainian armed forces allegedly found a torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivsky, while liberating the eastern part of Kharkiv. What they found inside: a large container of gas masks and gold dental crowns.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has accused Russian soldiers of torturing people there, taking their gold crowns and then burying them alive. The ministry talks about a “mini-Auschwitz”. This information cannot be independently verified.

