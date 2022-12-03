The US released the latest generation of B-stealth bombers with the B-21 Raider

In California on Friday, the United States took delivery of the most advanced fighter jet ever built in the world: the B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

1/6 Palmdale, California unveiled the latest generation of American stealth bombers

Dramatic music and curtain: American defense company Northrop Grumman late Friday unveiled its latest fighter bomber: the B-21 Raider, the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

With a wingspan of about 43 meters, the fighter pilot was initially covered under a large sheet. Then exposure. A shade straight out of a sci-fi movie. As the weapons company writes on its website, “deterrence is the future.”

Bombers of the 21st century

According to a senior Pentagon official based in Palmdale, California, where Northrop Grumman is headquartered, the B-21 will allow U.S. forces to better “penetrate and manipulate the battlefield.” State-of-the-art combat equipment is the “backbone” of the US Navy.

The US Air Force expects to take delivery of the first B-21s in the mid-2020s. Designed as a stealth aircraft, the long-range strategic bomber is next to the B-1 and B-2. Redesignated the B-21, the fighter is being hailed as the 21st century bomber. (case)