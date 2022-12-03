December 3, 2022

The US released the latest generation of B-stealth bombers with the B-21 Raider

Terence Abbott 6 mins ago 1 min read

B-21 Raider – The latest generation of stealth bombers

America has unveiled its most advanced fighter jet ever

In California on Friday, the United States took delivery of the most advanced fighter jet ever built in the world: the B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

Palmdale, California unveiled the latest generation of American stealth bombers

Dramatic music and curtain: American defense company Northrop Grumman late Friday unveiled its latest fighter bomber: the B-21 Raider, the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

With a wingspan of about 43 meters, the fighter pilot was initially covered under a large sheet. Then exposure. A shade straight out of a sci-fi movie. As the weapons company writes on its website, “deterrence is the future.”

