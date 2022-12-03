The US released the latest generation of B-stealth bombers with the B-21 Raider

B-21 Raider – The latest generation of stealth bombers
America has unveiled its most advanced fighter jet ever
In California on Friday, the United States took delivery of the most advanced fighter jet ever built in the world: the B-21 Raider stealth bomber.
Palmdale, California unveiled the latest generation of American stealth bombers
Dramatic music and curtain: American defense company Northrop Grumman late Friday unveiled its latest fighter bomber: the B-21 Raider, the world’s most advanced fighter jet.
With a wingspan of about 43 meters, the fighter pilot was initially covered under a large sheet. Then exposure. A shade straight out of a sci-fi movie. As the weapons company writes on its website, “deterrence is the future.”
Bombers of the 21st century
According to a senior Pentagon official based in Palmdale, California, where Northrop Grumman is headquartered, the B-21 will allow U.S. forces to better “penetrate and manipulate the battlefield.” State-of-the-art combat equipment is the “backbone” of the US Navy.
The US Air Force expects to take delivery of the first B-21s in the mid-2020s. Designed as a stealth aircraft, the long-range strategic bomber is next to the B-1 and B-2. Redesignated the B-21, the fighter is being hailed as the 21st century bomber. (case)
