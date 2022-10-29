Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

According to their own reports, the platform “Ask the State” and the German moderator Jan Bohmermann’s “ZDF Magazin Royale” published the classified Hesse NSU files. (archive image)

No one should see these files for 120 years. But Jan Böhmermann (41) publishes them. “We believe the public has a right to know what is contained in documents that have been kept secret for over a century,” the website says.

Boehmerman wrote on Twitter that the new document was created so that the files were completely typed and left no digital traces to protect evidence.

Controversy over publication

According to the cover sheet, the document to be called on Friday was the final examination of a file verification in 2012 at the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Hesse. The report is dated November 20, 2014.

For years there has been a controversy over the so-called NSU files of the Hessian Office for the Protection of the Constitution – the result of the authority checking its own files and documents related to right-wing extremism. NSU. They were initially classified as secret for 120 years, later the time was reduced to 30 years. Tens of thousands of people petitioned for publication.

The initiators of the petition hoped for new insights into the murders of the right-wing extremist terrorist group “National Socialist Underground” (NSU) and possible links to the murder of Kassel district head Walter Lübke.

Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth defended the decision not to release the files in May 2021. “It is inherent in the work of our security officers,” he told the state parliament in Wiesbaden at the time. “Otherwise, enemies of the constitution could use this information to fight against our common values ​​or to put people at risk in a targeted manner.”

Years of NSU History

He pointed out that the competent parliamentary control body for the protection of the constitution has full right to inspect the files and all information from the protection of the constitution can be viewed at any time.

The NSU was able to kill through Germany for years without being recognized. The victims: nine traders of Turkish and Greek origin and a German policewoman. Right-wing terrorists carried out two bomb attacks, injuring dozens of people, and also carried out several bank robberies. One of the murders was committed in Kassel in 2006.

Two terrorists, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Bonhard, committed suicide in 2011 to avoid arrest. As the sole survivor of the NSU trio, Pete Zschäpe was sentenced to life in prison as an accomplice – even though there was no evidence that he was at a crime scene.

