October 29, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

Terence Abbott 59 mins ago 2 min read

According to their own reports, the platform “Ask the State” and the German moderator Jan Bohmermann’s “ZDF Magazin Royale” published the classified Hesse NSU files. (archive image)

No one should see these files for 120 years. But Jan Böhmermann (41) publishes them. “We believe the public has a right to know what is contained in documents that have been kept secret for over a century,” the website says.

Boehmerman wrote on Twitter that the new document was created so that the files were completely typed and left no digital traces to protect evidence.

