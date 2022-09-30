Ukraine War Analysis: With Links, Putin Risks Life and Limb

Losing support at home: President Vladimir Putin during his state television address. (September 30, 2022) Photo: Gavril Grigorov (AFP)

After more than seven months of fierce fighting, it looks like a second declaration of war on Ukraine: In a flash of self-portraiture, Russia has again declared its illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. the man In four Ukrainian regions, which Russia supposedly wants to “save,” will be more vulnerable than ever – a dire foreshadowing of a massive rocket attack on Zaporizhia just before celebrations in Moscow that killed more than 20 people. Because Putin still does not fully control the annexed regions. That is why Ukraine will try to escalate the war even if it is still on its head. Cave dismisses the illegal links as “a farce” and a “hostile show”. The world community has no intention of acknowledging the land grab – not even Putin’s former good friends in Central Asia. New Western barriers Moscow is safe.

