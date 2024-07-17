Thailand relaxes entry requirements – 20 minutes

Thailand wants to further boost its economy through tourism. That is why it has decided to ease visa requirements for 93 countries. But not everyone is happy about it – there are critical voices too.

Thailand relaxes visa rules

People from a total of 93 countries can now stay in the country for two months without a visa.

Thailand wants to further develop its tourism industry.

Thailand has introduced visa facility for a total of 93 countries. Citizens of these countries can now stay in Thailand visa-free instead of two months earlier. This restriction also applies to Swiss citizens. There is also now a special Thailand visa for digital nomads or self-employed people who want to work in Thailand for up to six months within five years.

38 million tourists and more

With these measures, the Thai government is once again relying on tourism to stimulate the economy. Official surveys show that the number of travelers to Thailand is picking up again after a pandemic-related slump. The government has set a target of attracting a total of 38 million tourists this year. This number is expected to increase further next year. Martin Altrovandi, SRF correspondent for Southeast Asia, says: “The Thai government expects more economic growth from tourism.”

Therefore, Thailand is completely dependent on tourism as a driving economic sector. This is because other industrial sectors are lagging behind other countries such as Vietnam or Indonesia. Accordingly, Thailand relies heavily on tourism – and caters heavily to foreign visitors as well. “Neighboring countries also rely on tourism, but none of them are as established as Thailand,” says SRF reporter Altrovandi.

There are also critical voices

Since the end of the Corona epidemic, lakhs of tourists have returned to the country. But you are not yet in a pre-corona state. But we are on the right track. “Tourists from China are coming back to Thailand.” Before Corona, about eleven million tourists from China visited the country. In 2023 there were about eight million.

“There are always media reports of spectators getting involved in mobs or riots.” SRF- Correspondent Martin Altrovandi

But while tourism brings a lot of money to the country, there are also critical voices. Because there are always tourists who don’t know how to behave. “There are always media reports about visitors who engage in mobbing or rioting,” says Altrovandi.

The Swiss are also causing a stir

There are also clashes between locals and tourists. In March this year, a Swiss man physically assaulted a Thai woman. Another incident: A Swiss pensioner was arrested by the police in Thailand this year. A 60-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted and seriously injured.

However, reporter Altrovandi believes that the positive impact of tourism outweighs the negative effects. "This ranges from waiters in restaurants, bars or hotels to taxi drivers and street vendors."