The patient died after X-ray – mixed differential agent

1/4 At least seven patients have died after an X-ray examination at a government hospital in St. Petersburg. (Archive image)

2/4 During the X-ray, they were given an industrial chemical instead of an agent. It enters the esophagus, stomach and small intestine. With catastrophic consequences. (Icon Image)



4/4 Authorities say two doctors have been arrested so far. They are accused of using a chemical that is not on the official drug list and does not meet safety standards. (Archive image)

The trial marks the death of at least seven patients in Russia. They were all treated at a government hospital in St. Petersburg between December and January. During the X-ray, they were given an industrial chemical instead of an agent. It went into the esophagus, stomach and small intestine. With catastrophic consequences.

Authorities say two doctors have been arrested so far. They are accused of using a chemical that is not on the official drug list and does not meet safety standards.

Charges of arbitrary murder

According to media reports, the victims began to feel worse hours after the procedure.