February 5, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russia allows bombers to patrol Belarus

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

Russia wants to know Switzerland’s position on security in Europe and NATO’s expansion to the east. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a letter to Union President Ignacio Gazis on Friday. The State Department has now clarified these questions.

Federal President Ignacio Casis received a related letter from the Russian Foreign Minister, Valentin Klivas, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry (ETA), told the Keystone-STA news agency on Friday. The EDA thus confirmed the statement of “Tages-Anzeiger”.

In the letter, Lavrov outlined Russia’s views on a European security order. On Friday, Russia and China issued a statement calling on countries to put an end to eastern expansion and to abandon Ukraine’s military alliance.

Lavrov sent a letter to the foreign ministers of the Organization for Defense and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Switzerland is a member of the OSCE. In the letter, Lavrov urged foreign ministers to respond to Moscow’s questions about security in Europe. They should explain how the policy of “inseparable security” should be guaranteed in Europe. This means that the security of one country should not be at the expense of another state.

On Radio SRF’s “Samstagsrundschau” program, federal president Cassis said Saturday that “the interpretation of this security regulation is subject to OSCE.” This protection rule has been in effect for almost 50 years. If their interpretation of OSCE is not clear, a discussion about it should be initiated within OSCE.

Archive image: Keystone

See also  Why Menschenleben gerettet? Lockdown-Study in der Kritik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The patient died after X-ray – mixed differential agent

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ex-Vize Mike Pence: «Donald Trump liegt falsch!

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Die Entwicklungen des Konflikts im Liveticker

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia allows bombers to patrol Belarus

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

The patient died after X-ray – mixed differential agent

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ex-Vize Mike Pence: «Donald Trump liegt falsch!

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Die Entwicklungen des Konflikts im Liveticker

1 day ago Arzu