The number of new epidemics in France is also increasing “at lightning speed”

The number of corona infections is currently on the rise again in France. “The fifth wave started abruptly,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told a news conference. The seven-day average was 17,153 new infections on Saturday. A week ago, this value was only half. Despite the “worrying” improvements, there are also “optimistic” voices, Atal said.

Compared to previous weeks, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of new infections. So far, it has taken three weeks to double the seven-day average of new infections each day. Despite the high number of infections, officials say the situation in French hospitals is relatively calm.

The number of new infections in France is also growing rapidly. Laurent Cipriani / AP / dpa (Archive)

“We are noticing a sharp increase in the incidence of infections, but we know that France has a high vaccination rate and that our neighbors are far ahead of our neighbors when it comes to booster vaccines,” Attlee stressed. The introduction of the so-called Health Passport in July indicates that the corona situation is under control. Since July, the French have had to prove that they have been vaccinated, cured, or tested negative for the corona virus when visiting restaurants, cafes and many other facilities.

The government in Paris is sticking to the decision to “control restrictions on those who are not vaccinated instead of those who are vaccinated” to control the epidemic, Atal continued.

In France, nearly 75 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Govt-19. The booster vaccine campaign is currently running for people over 65 and those with previous illnesses. From December 1, people aged 50 to 64 can also get their booster vaccine.