Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna

The lockout will apply for at least ten days across Austria from Monday. This Saturday the Austrians are protesting in Vienna against the announced lockout.
Austria Pulls the emergency brake. Federal Chancellor Alexander Shallenberg (ÖVP) puts the country at least one Ten day lock. The reason for the drastic action is that the number of infections is increasing rapidly Corona virus.
Our eastern neighbor currently has a seven-day event of 1,050 per 100,000 people. The country has a population of over one million Corona– Switzerland recently overtaken. Austria now has a higher death toll than Switzerland.
FPÖ calls for resistance
Shortly before the move, protesters took to the streets in Vienna. Already at 12 noon, thousands of protesters and Govt protesters gathered at Heldenblatz in Vienna. This is what “Crohn” writes.
According to police estimates, about 7,000 people turned out for the rally in Vienna in the afternoon. They more or less disabled traffic in the city center. They shouted “freedom” again and again. Many protesters did not wear FFP2 masks, thus violating the requirements.
The first clash between police and protesters erupted around noon, and items such as eggs or beer cans flew in the direction of the authorities, Austrian media reported.
According to official estimates, the number of participants in the afternoon rose to about 35,000. A large protest march disrupted much of Vienna. “The mood is hot,” a police spokesman said.
The police are concentrated in large numbers. According to the Interior Ministry, you will Check carefullyThe mask is required and complies with the 2G rule. During the announcements, whistle concerts took place and countless participants shouted “Gestapo”. Also, the fireworks explode again and again.
As the “heute.at” writes, the rally slowly ends at 7:00 p.m. Some small groups are still in Ballhausplatz. These small groups dissolve only in the evening.
Right-wing conservatives called for protest FPÖ. Bomb: Party leader Herbert Giggle cannot attend. He is Corona Sick.
