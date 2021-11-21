“RG of Violence”: Corona protests in many countries

Over the weekend, mass rallies against corona operations took place in several European cities. These deteriorated, especially in Rotterdam.
- Demos were held over the weekend in places like Vienna, Rotterdam and Brussels.
- In Rotterdam, police opened fire.
- 40,000 people protested in Vienna on Saturday.
It is found in many cities in Europe Mass rallies over the weekend Corona came against the measures. About 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday, according to police. As many as 40,000 people protested in Vienna on Saturday, according to official figures.
Corona protests erupted in riots in Dutch cities. ரோட்டர்டாமில் இது குறிப்பாக வன்முறையாக இருந்தது, அங்கு போலீஸ் நேரடி வெடிமருந்துகளை சுட்டு பல ஆர்ப்பாட்டக்காரர்களை காயப்படுத்தியது.
One of the rebels was placed in Rotterdam Unrecorded corona demonstration The cars were set on fire and thrown with them Fireworks And stones.
Police took refuge behind the vehicles. “This is a violent mania,” said Mayor Ahmed Aboudaleb. According to their own account, the police first fired warning shots and then fired shots.
“To me, these are criminals who tried to injure or kill my police officers.” This was stated by the police chief Fred Westerbeke on the NOS television station. The judiciary is now investigating the use of weapons.
Thirty people have been arrested in the Netherlands
After increasing views on social websites Riot at night Sunday to other cities in the Netherlands. About 30 people were arrested, most of them in the hack, according to police. Police said 5 officers were injured there.
The big demonstration in Brussels was recognized by the city on its way to the European quarter. Protesters have criticized the growing demand for corona certificates in restaurants and other places, according to the Belga Agency. According to the Le Soir newspaper, police officers were fired upon and police used water cannon and tear gas canisters.
40,000 protesters in Vienna
Rallies in Vienna, on the other hand, with 40,000 participants were largely peaceful. But Interior Minister Carl Nehmmer fears opposition to Corona’s actions could escalate in Austria.
“Well-known neo-Nazis and representatives of the new right-wing extremist scene” sought to warm the mood, the ÖVP politician said. After setting fire to a police car in Linz, two suspects confessed to wanting to kill two police officers. Such radicalization is unacceptable.
Exit restrictions will apply in Austria from Monday, and the mandatory corona vaccine will be introduced in 2022. Others had a right to the struggles FPÖ Called. Thousands rallied in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, against the Corona operation.
