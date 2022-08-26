News Ticker War in Ukraine – Frontex: Almost a million people arrive by land from Russia | The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant came back online

After Emergency shutdown of two reactors Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for stronger international intervention at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, and other organizations should Act very fast More than ever, Zelensky said in his evening video address in Kyiv on Thursday.

“Every minute that the Russian military stays at a nuclear power plant represents the risk of a global radiation catastrophe,” he said. The plant’s two reactors were shut down on Thursday due to two power supply failures. The Russian ambassador promised an expert mission from the IAEA to visit the plant in late August or early September.

The IAEA in Vienna, citing information from Kyiv, said the safety system at the power plant in Zaporizhia shut down two nuclear reactors that were operating. Further supply was provided through the power line of the thermal power station near the nuclear power station. It has now been reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid.

According to Ukrainian information, all six reactors are currently out of action. On the other hand, the Russian occupation administration announced that a nuclear reactor unit had been restarted. IMAGO/SNA

IAEA Director Rafael Croci confirmed his intention to visit Zaporizhia with experts within days. A Russian Ambassador to the United Nations made the call Late August or early September Time for a trip. He told Russian television that he was optimistic about the preparations. However, the delegation’s itinerary and security guarantees required by both sides have been the subject of arguments for weeks.

The situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in and around Europe has been opaque for weeks. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the nuclear power plant. The UK Ministry of Defense released satellite photos showing Russian military trucks near a nuclear reactor. An unverified video last week also showed military vehicles at a large machine shop.

According to Ukrainian operator Enerhoatom, Zaporizhia was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history due to a power outage. There are also fears that Russia could feed the nuclear plant’s electricity output into its grid. It was said from the US that this was unacceptable. “To be clear, the nuclear plant and the electricity it generates belong to Ukraine,” a US State Department official said.

Kyiv renames streets and squares

In a cultural departure from Russia’s former hegemony, the Ukrainian capital Kiev is renaming 95 streets and squares reminiscent of Russia or the Soviet Union. This was announced by Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Apart from German communist pioneers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, Russian writers such as Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy, Anton Chekhov, Ivan Turgenev and Mikhail Lermantov also disappear from the streets.

The names of World War II Soviet marshals were erased, as were street names reminiscent of Russian cities such as Moscow, Rostov-on-Don or Magnitogorsk. In the future, streets will be named after people and cities from Ukraine. Rebranding in the city of three million is not complete, Klitschko said.

Prominent Russian war critic should be placed under house arrest

Der prominente russische opposition politician Jevgeny Roisman He was released from prison the day after his arrest – but under strict restrictions. A court in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals region, ruled that the 59-year-old is not allowed to visit public places and events until the end of September. He is not allowed to receive mail, make phone calls or use the Internet. Roisman was the mayor of Yekaterinburg until 2018. A war protester has been accused of spreading false information about the Russian military. In Russia, there is a risk of years in prison.

Evgeny Roisman, a prominent Russian opposition politician, was released the day after his arrest – but under strict restrictions. IMAGO/SNA

It will be important on Friday

Representatives of Turkey, Sweden and Finland meet in Helsinki to discuss NATO Northern Expansion. Due to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Sweden and Finland have decided to abandon decades of neutrality and join the defense alliance. However, Turkey has conditionally given its consent as a coalition state. There was agreement in principle on this before the NATO summit in June, but negotiations must continue.

For Ukraine, Friday 184. Tag Their defense against Russian invasion.