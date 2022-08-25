August 26, 2022

Putin’s forces lost the size of Denmark

Terence Abbott

But officially “everything is going according to plan”.

Russia has suffered several setbacks in Ukraine in recent months. Researchers have now determined how large an area Putin’s forces lost.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the initial territorial gains were enormous.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the entire world was shocked. Putin’s military used the momentum to quickly make large territorial gains in the south. The invasion stalled only at Kiev. But after that things took a different direction.

Since March 21 — the estimated date of the advance deep into Ukraine — Russian forces have lost about 45,000 square kilometers of territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). It is roughly the size of Denmark.

