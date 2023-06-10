USA: Notorious “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski dies in prison

America Notorious “Unbomber” Ted Kaczynski dies in prison He terrorized America for decades. Now the infamous “Unabomber” has died in prison at the age of 81. Updated 10. June 2023, 21:29

Between 1978 and 1995 he caused a total of 16 bombings in various parts of the United States.

3 people died and 23 were injured, some seriously.

Assassin Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unbomber,” dies in US prison at age 81. A prison department spokesperson told Andhra News Agency. Kaczynski remained in a federal prison in North Carolina on Saturday morning was found dead. The cause of death was initially unknown.

Kaczynski, a Harvard-educated mathematician, carried out a series of bombings targeting scientists. In 1996 he was arrested in a simple cabin in the wilderness of western Montana, and in 1998 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to 16 bombings in different parts of the United States between 1978 and 1995 that killed three people and injured 23 others, some seriously.

Kaczynski suffered from paranoid schizophrenia

In 1996, Kaczynski, living in a hermit’s hut in the mountains, was arrested after a tip-off from his brother and sentenced to life in prison in 1998 – despite being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Kaczynski pleaded guilty. Because he was called “Unbomber”. His attacks Primarily against universities and airlines, in English “universities ‹ airlines”.

In September 1995, the New York Times and Washington Post published a lengthy op-ed by Kaczynski in which he expressed his distaste for modern technology and the contemporary world. In return, Kaczynski promised to end his series of attacks.

