That’s how Eva Kylie, the former vice-president of the European Union Parliament, wants to talk her way out of the scandal

This is how Kylie wants to get rid of corruption allegations

Only Friend can give an “answer” and she knows nothing about money

die European Union Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie (44) has been sacked.The money seized from her had nothing to do with it. That is the defense strategy. His lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday that he “had no idea about the existence of this money”.

The 44-year-old is “innocent”. Only his accomplice, Italian Francesco Giorgi, who was arrested on corruption charges, could provide “answers to the existence of this money”.

Since the arrest of Kylis and other suspects last Friday, the European Parliament has been rocked by a massive corruption scandal. On Tuesday, the European Parliament removed a Greek MEP from the post of vice president with a majority.

Hearing in court today

Kylie is suspected of paying Qatar to protect her interests. According to Belgian judicial sources, a large sum of euros was allegedly seized from his apartment in Brussels alone.

Kylie and three other suspects were arrested by Belgian authorities on Sunday. They have been charged with “membership of a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption”. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to decide whether they will be held in custody pending trial.

Qatar and Morocco are involved

According to a report, apart from Qatar, Morocco is also involved in the corruption scandal. The arrested ex-EU member of parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri was accused of receiving money from Morocco, the “Mirror” reported, citing internal documents of Belgian investigators.

Accordingly, two family members allegedly helped Panzeris carry “gifts” given to them by the Moroccan ambassador in the Eastern EU country.

Panzeri is said to have had official ties with Morocco during his tenure as an MEP, where he headed the delegation for relations with the North African Maghreb countries. (AFP/euc)