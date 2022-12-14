December 14, 2022

That’s how Eva Kylie, the former vice-president of the European Union Parliament, wants to talk her way out of the scandal

Terence Abbott 3 hours ago 2 min read

Only Friend can give an “answer” and she knows nothing about money

This is how Kylie wants to get rid of corruption allegations

Eva Kylie, who was sacked as European Parliament vice-president, says she had no knowledge of the money in her account. With this statement she wants to stop the corruption around her.

According to her lawyer, Eva Kylie knew nothing about it.

die European Union Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie (44) has been sacked.The money seized from her had nothing to do with it. That is the defense strategy. His lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday that he “had no idea about the existence of this money”.

The 44-year-old is “innocent”. Only his accomplice, Italian Francesco Giorgi, who was arrested on corruption charges, could provide “answers to the existence of this money”.

