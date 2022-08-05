Family accuses bouncer: Brit beaten to death in Mallorca

It should be a great evening. Tobias W.* († 35) visited a nightclub at the Magaluf Party Center in Mallorca in mid-July. But now Britain is dead.

The circumstances are unclear. His family has now demanded an explanation. They believe: the bouncers beat him to death. And the police are to blame.

The man, from Nottingham, Great Britain, traveled to the Spanish island in late July to visit his older brother Maximilian W.*, 41, who owns a villa there. He became a multi-millionaire with medicinal cannabis. He actually lives in Dubai, but he likes to enjoy summers at his luxury property in Mallorca.

He allegedly head-butted a bouncer

On July 31, Tobias W. Went out and visited a club in Magalup. The place is notorious for its wild parties and is especially popular with the Brits. It is not known what happened that evening. According to police, W. Headbutted a bouncer because he allegedly told him to put his T-shirt back on.

Then the situation escalated. When officers arrived, Britt was tackled to the ground. He was later taken to hospital from his injuries where he eventually died.

“You will kill him”

The deceased’s brother has a different version of the story. He was not in the club at the time, but spoke with several guests. Witnesses told him W went back to the VIP area to get his T-shirt. It appears to have been removed and left there.

After being told that the goods in the area had already been removed, he went to the bar with his girlfriend to order liquor. Then a bouncer allegedly grabbed him from behind. He is said to have defended himself as he did not know who attacked him from behind and why. Other security guards arrived.

The party guest didn’t stand a chance. They allegedly harassed the British with punches and kicks. “As prosecutors told me based on witness statements, the ordeal lasted about 12 minutes,” explains Maximilian W., as reported by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”. The situation is absolutely dire. His brother pleaded with the attackers to stop. without success. Other guests screamed in panic during the attack: “You’re going to kill him.”

The family flew in assessors from America

When the police finally arrive, it’s not the bouncers, it’s Britain again. Officers knelt over him. Only after that he came to the hospital, and doctors fought for his life for five days. But eventually his heart stopped beating.

His family still couldn’t believe it. Brit leaves behind two daughters aged four years and eleven months. Spanish police said they are actively investigating the case. After that, the homicide unit is involved.

Meanwhile, Maximilian W. A medical examiner was summoned from the US. He found Tobias brain dead from a brutal blow to the head. A decision by Spanish investigators is still pending. (jmh)

* Familiar names