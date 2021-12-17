The American passenger was thrown from the machine because he used a thong instead of a safety mask

1/5 Thong instead of safety mask in the air cabin.

A passenger in the United States was thrown off a plane before departure because he pulled a red bearing over his face instead of a safety mask. U.S. media have reported that 38-year-old masked adam Adam Jenne wanted to fly from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to the US capital, Washington.

A cellphone video recorded by a fellow passenger shows Jenny sitting in her seat with red underwear on her face and then being asked to leave the plane by United Airlines staff. Jenny later said he flew two dozen times with a piece over his head. “Every flight had different reactions from the crew,” Jenny told the NBC2 broadcaster. “Some show wild recognition, others conflict.”

Covering the unusual face, the man protests against the need for a mask on the planes. “The best way to show absurdity is absurdity,” the 38-year-old said. The need for a mask is “stupid”, “stupid” and “theater” – after all, the corona virus does not know that “we are at the height of the air”. There is no correlation between the need for a mask and the height of the aircraft on flights in the United States – but many sit together for hours in a confined space.

Compares with the civil rights icon

The man compared himself to Rosa Parks (1913-2005), an American civil rights icon. An African American demonstrated in 1955 in the southern state against racism by refusing to get up from a seat on a bus reserved for white passengers. The traveler said that change in the United States has always come “from ordinary people.” “Rosa Parks is not famous. It changed the course of history.”

He said several passengers left the plane after the person was thrown off the plane. The video shows a person doing this. United Airlines, however, praised the behavior of the employees. “The customer did not clearly comply with the requirement of the mask imposed by the federal authorities,” the airline said. The fact that the crew raised this issue before the flight took off prevented any possible problems during the flight is welcome.

There have always been arguments about the need for masks on planes in the United States. Many reject the obligation to wear mouth and nose protection. Like the vaccine, this issue has been politically blamed in the United States. For example, former President Donald Trump rarely wore a safety mask and publicly ridiculed himself for wearing a mask. On the other hand, his successor, Joe Biden, continues to urge people to follow the recommendations of health officials regarding wearing masks.

