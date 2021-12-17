December 17, 2021

The American passenger was thrown from the machine because he used a thong instead of a safety mask

    Thong instead of safety mask in the air cabin.

    American pilot Adam Jenny has been fired for his unusual respiratory defenses.

    Jenny sees underwear on her head as a protest against the “absurdity” of the need for a mask.

    The airline concerned, United Airlines, praised the behavior of the staff. Customer “did not clearly follow the mask requirement on board”.

A passenger in the United States was thrown off a plane before departure because he pulled a red bearing over his face instead of a safety mask. U.S. media have reported that 38-year-old masked adam Adam Jenne wanted to fly from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to the US capital, Washington.

A cellphone video recorded by a fellow passenger shows Jenny sitting in her seat with red underwear on her face and then being asked to leave the plane by United Airlines staff. Jenny later said he flew two dozen times with a piece over his head. “Every flight had different reactions from the crew,” Jenny told the NBC2 broadcaster. “Some show wild recognition, others conflict.”

