77% of hospital admissions report non-vaccinated BAG 11,070 new cases

On Thursday, 11,070 new corona virus infections were reported in 75,335 trials to the Federal Office of Public Health in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. At the same time, BAG recorded 33 new deaths and 149 hospital admissions.

On the same day a week ago, FOPH received reports of 10,894 confirmed new infections, 193 hospital admissions and 27 deaths. That means the number of cases has risen by 1.6 percent in less than a week. The number of hospital admissions decreased by 22.8 percent compared to the previous week.

There are currently 296 people in the intensive care unit. The use of intensive care units in hospitals is currently 80.40 percent. 34.50 per cent of the available beds are occupied by Govt 19 patients.

For every 100,000 people, 1,420.23 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections have been reported in the past two weeks. The breeding number R, which represents the average number of victims per victim, was 1.11 on December 3rd.

In Switzerland 66.60 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated. Another 1.72 percent received the first dose. About 75.79 percent of the population aged 12 and over is vaccinated. In addition, 15.37 per cent of the total population and 52.28 per cent of those over 65 years of age are referred to as booster vaccine.