Embraer E190 from KLM Cityhopper: Man dies after being sucked into engine in Amsterdam

It’s a horror scenario for any company: a fatal accident. That’s what happened at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (May 29). According to the Dutch gendarmerie, a man in an apron was absorbed by the running machine. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Images from social media showed the incident took place at Pier B in Departures Area 1A. An Embraer E190 from KLM Cityhopper was affected. The jet, registered PH-EZL, should have flown to Billund as flight KL1341.

The exact circumstances are still unknown

It is not yet known how this horrible incident happened. The gendarmerie said investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was an accident or suicide. He said all passengers and crew members who disembarked were being taken care of. Many of them seem to have noticed the incident. “Our thoughts are with the bereaved and we are concerned for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed the incident,” Amsterdam Airport said in a statement.

The power of today’s aircraft engines is enormous. The fans of the engines suck 1.4 tons of air per second. It corresponds to the size of a half-Olympic 50-meter swimming pool. Anyone caught in a jet of suction has little chance.

