That’s why Russia’s best fighter jets don’t fly over Ukraine

Russia has the most advanced fighter jets in the world. Namely Su-57, also known as Felon. They are worth several million euros. But in the war in Ukraine in all respects, jets were not used.

The supersonic jet Sukhoi Su-57 is the flagship fighter of the Russian Air Force. He is considered a spectacle in modern warfare. However, the jet has not been used in the Ukraine war – at least not directly.

Like a news site “Business Insider” The Russians reportedly restrained themselves from launching missiles from Russian airspace. The latest images are said to show five Su-57s with the NATO codename Felon at Aktubinsk Air Base. Felon base is the only known military airport and is about 500 kilometers as the crow flies from the Ukrainian border.

Cost point: At least 31 million Swiss francs

And many Felon fighters were never built. Eight should have been completed in the last two years, but only five due to delivery problems. In total, the Russian Army has ordered 76 machines. Depending on the weapon system, the unit price starts at around CHF 31 million.

But why wasn’t the top air force used in the war in Ukraine everywhere? The British Ministry of Defense says the Kremlin fears the multi-million dollar fighter jet could be shot down.

The damage to reputation can be enormous. Additionally, shooting it down would reduce the jet’s export prospects and expose secret Russian combat technologies.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia has already lost more than 280 aircraft, more than 3,000 tanks and 16 warships. Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly shot down more than 1,800 drones. (twa)